UFO Gaming Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.77 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $29.77 million and approximately $423,325.67 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UFO Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UFO Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

