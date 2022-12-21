Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $10.18 on Wednesday, reaching $449.38. 17,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

