United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded United Malt Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get United Malt Group alerts:

United Malt Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.