United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $176.11. 17,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.