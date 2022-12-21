Utrust (UTK) Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week

Utrust (UTK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. Utrust has a total market cap of $39.42 million and $2.39 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

