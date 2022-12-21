Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $243.12 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $335.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.29.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

