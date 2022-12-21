Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.9% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $68,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.31. 62,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,853. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

