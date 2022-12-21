Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

