Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Reduced by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

