Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.7% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 686,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,527,000 after purchasing an additional 103,808 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,367,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,098,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,038,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

