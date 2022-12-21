Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

