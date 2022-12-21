Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Axiom Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 17.8% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $217.07. 14,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,206. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.14 and a 200-day moving average of $231.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

