Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VUG opened at $215.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.