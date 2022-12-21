Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.10 and a 200 day moving average of $339.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.