Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $22,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. 6,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,158. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

