Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $86,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.