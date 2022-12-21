Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Decreased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,534. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

