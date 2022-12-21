Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 23.1% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $349.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

