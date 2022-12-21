Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 80,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,491,000 after purchasing an additional 56,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $192.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.