Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

