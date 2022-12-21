Verasity Hits Market Capitalization of $26.73 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $26.73 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000983 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011421 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

