Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $26.73 million and $640,367.43 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000983 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011692 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.