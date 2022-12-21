VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.02 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and $873,866.10 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $893.11 or 0.05305439 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00495875 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.93 or 0.29380845 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

