Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.83

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 197814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.
VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.66.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
