Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.83

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 197814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Vipshop Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

About Vipshop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

