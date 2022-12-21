Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VRDN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $783.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.91. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35.

Insider Activity

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 25,678 shares of company stock valued at $673,120 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.