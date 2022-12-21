Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 222.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after buying an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.36 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $386.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day moving average is $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

