Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.83 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $76.94 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00016806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014822 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040453 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00226266 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

