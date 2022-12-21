Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $77.30 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00016898 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $77.30 million and $7.82 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.81906944 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $18,309,142.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

