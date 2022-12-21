Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Down 2.4%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.32 and last traded at $38.58. 162,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,025,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

