Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.
Walmart stock opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.
Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
