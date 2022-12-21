Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $21,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 158,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 835,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 342,767 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. ADE LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.29.

