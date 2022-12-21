Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.0% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BDX opened at $249.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

