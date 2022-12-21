Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.55 and its 200 day moving average is $149.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

