Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,556 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

