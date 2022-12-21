Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after purchasing an additional 973,718 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,133,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,274,000 after acquiring an additional 390,087 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,033,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 467,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 466,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $56.79.

