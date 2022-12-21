Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88.

