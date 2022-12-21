Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

