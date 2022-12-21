Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Globus Medical worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.