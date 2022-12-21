Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 12,881 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,535,000 after acquiring an additional 388,308 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,403,000 after acquiring an additional 174,567 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.