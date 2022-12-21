Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,781 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,425 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Splunk worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 74.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Splunk by 665.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $5,944,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.31. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

