Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 2,627 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Brookfield Renewable worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEPC opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

