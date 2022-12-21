WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 846 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,660 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

