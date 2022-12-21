WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 90 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,787 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $338.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.76. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The firm has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

