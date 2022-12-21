WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 93 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $563.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $817.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $533.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

