WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.2% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $261.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.19. The company has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.