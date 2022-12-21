WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $16.23 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 57.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

