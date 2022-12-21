WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,602 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for 1.7% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.33% of Watsco worth $32,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $251.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $316.05.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

