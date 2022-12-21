WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 177 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 35,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 68,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

