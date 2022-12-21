WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 4,239 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

