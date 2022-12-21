WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $221,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The company has a market cap of $400.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,287 shares of company stock worth $20,838,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

